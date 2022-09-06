Breaking: Phillips 66 Refinery in Billings Investigating Strange Odor

Around 11 AM today, the Phillips 66 Refinery here in Billings was contacted by the City of Billings regarding the odor emanating from around the refinery. The refinery is working with local city officials to determine the source.

Is there a danger to the public?

As of right now, air monitoring is being conducted inside and outside the Phillips 66 Refinery, and has not indicated a risk to the health of Billings Citizens.

This article will be updated as information comes available.