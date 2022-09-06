Breaking: Phillips 66 Refinery in Billings Investigating Strange Odor

Breaking: Phillips 66 Refinery in Billings Investigating Strange Odor

Josh Rath, Townsquare Media/Canva

Around 11 AM today, the Phillips 66 Refinery here in Billings was contacted by the City of Billings regarding the odor emanating from around the refinery. The refinery is working with local city officials to determine the source.

Get our free mobile app

Is there a danger to the public?

As of right now, air monitoring is being conducted inside and outside the Phillips 66 Refinery, and has not indicated a risk to the health of Billings Citizens.

This article will be updated as information comes available.

National Guard Homecoming - Billings International Airport - August 3rd 2022

Today, at the Billings International Airport, the National Guard returned from their one-year deployment. They received a water cannon salute from the airport.
Filed Under: billings, montana, phillips 66, Refinery
Categories: Montana News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 102.9