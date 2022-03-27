Dramatic Videos of Structure Fire at Refinery in Billings

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Several videos showing the towering flames from a refinery fire in Lockwood, Montana on Saturday night (3/27) have surfaced on social media.

According to a post on the Billings Fire Department Twitter page from 10 pm last night (Saturday), emergency crews from the BFD and the Lockwood Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Exxon refinery.

Posts on Twitter by @KipozieOfficial reported flames reaching 70 feet coming from the refinery, and a report by CNN said the fire burned for over 3 hours before being under control around 1:15 am MDT.

Videos posted on Twitter from @AprilMarie_25 recorded from Interstate 90 show a huge smoke cloud billowing from the Exxon refinery.

This video was recorded from the Billings Heights on South Cherry Creek Loop by Kipozie on Twitter:

No further details about the cause of the Exxon refinery structure fire was available at the time this story was published.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

