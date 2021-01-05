BREAKING: Rosendale to Vote Against Certifying Pres Election

Breaking News: Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) says he will be voting against the certification of the presidential election in the US House of Representatives.

Rosendale announced the news in response to our question LIVE on our Montana Talks statewide radio show Tuesday morning, shortly before his office released this statement:

Statement From Representative Rosendale On Election Certification

I will be voting to oppose the certification of the presidential electors from certain disputed states. Democrats have done the same in every presidential election since 2000 that has been won by a Republican. It is clear that there are widespread, credible allegations of fraud and irregularities in many states, and that these allegations have endangered the American people’s faith in our electoral process. I support the effort to create an Electoral Commission to conduct a 10-day audit of election returns. This is a logical step to help restore faith in the results of this election and one that has historical precedent dating back to 1877. All Americans have the right to a fair, secure election, and should be confident that the process ensures all legitimate ballots are counted, and all fraudulent ballots are rejected. It’s sad that Democrats and their lackeys in the media are so blinded by partisan hatred for President Trump that they’re unable to live up to the precedent they have set and take appropriate action to safeguard our elections.

Here's the full audio from our conversation on Montana Talks with Aaron Flint.

Related: MONTANA’S SENATOR DAINES PREPARED TO CONTEST PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

(Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

A group of GOP senators led by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, will object to the Jan. 6 certification of the presidential election results next week unless there is an emergency 10-day audit of the results by an electoral commission.

That's how Fox News reported the big story that Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) is joining several other senators in calling for an audit of the presidential election results in the contested states.

Here's part of the statement sent out by Senator Daines on Saturday:

DAINES: An unprecedented number of Americans have significant doubts about the integrity of 2020 presidential election results. Fewer than 45,000 votes spread across three states would alter the vote of the Electoral College. Couple that with the fact that the processes and the way Americans voted was altered at a scale never before imagined outside what the state legislative process intended. There have been continued reports of irregularities with signature verification, different rules for mail-in ballots versus in-person ballots, delayed receipt of ballots, inconsistent curing of ballots, a lack of meaningful access to the polls, the dispute process and counting process for partisan poll watchers. These issues have cast doubt on the legitimacy of the presidential election outcome which needs further investigation for the credibility of our institutions.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Frank Miele, the former Daily Inter Lake Editor who now writes for his Heartland Diary USA blog in Kalispell says he was getting ready to exhort Senator Daines to stand against the certification of the electoral college vote. Once the news broke that Daines was signing onto this effort, Miele added: