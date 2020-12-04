Bullock, for Ag Secretary?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

There was an article in the paper today that said Governor Bullock could be a candidate for agriculture secretary. What the hell is that. That goes to show you that cabinet picks have nothing to do with the agency's purpose. He has a law degree from Columbia University, not an ag degree. Hell, I'm perfectly qualified to be the U.S Attorney General, then. What is this? Payback for running for the senate? After all, it was a firm NO until Chuck Schumer and Barack Obama talked him into running. This is part of the Swamp that we have been trying to get rid of. When Ryan Zinke was Interior Secretary he at least had a degree in geology. Governor Bullock wouldn't know what end of a cow a calf comes from. Politics is dirtier than any manure pile I've smelled. Have a great weekend and see ya Monday at 5.