Even My Cell Phone Isn’t a Fan of Governor Bullock

Sometimes things happen that just make you laugh and shake your head.

My cell phone rang and as I looked at it, the number calling showed up as an 888 number and registered as potential spam, so I let my voicemail pick up, I thought, if it's important, they'll leave a message. The caller did leave a message, and this is what's so funny (or at least I think it's funny): it was the governor. Yes, our very own Governor Steve Bullock. You know, the guy running for US Senate after he said he wasn't going to run? That guy.

He was inviting me to join him for a virtual town hall about what is going on with phase one and COVI-19. I have a couple of questions: 1) how did he get my personal cell phone number? I've never called his office or donated to any of his campaigns, makes me wonder. 2) If it is our Montana Governor, who lives in Helena, why is it not a 406 number? Things that make you shake your head. And by the way, I almost reported it as spam, but thought, there's enough BS going right now, I don't need to add to it.