Candy Can Be Life-Altering. Check Out Mark’s Story About Hershey’s Hugs!

Greetings, and welcome to my rambling article about candy.

Paul and I got to talking about candy on our show this morning. So my "Google Fingers" got work to see what the most popular candies were in the good old U.S.A.

And different surveys had different candies at number one. But most of the surveys had either Reese's Peanut Butter Cups or Skittles as one of their top three.

Get our free mobile app

Keeping in mind that most everybody's top ten candy list is going to be a little different I thought I'd chime in.

And thinking back on my younger years, I liked different candies at different ages. I seem to recall having an affinity for the cinnamon "Fire Sticks" and boxes of "Red Hots" early on. But as of right now, they wouldn't be in my top ten.

I always liked Hershey Bars, Three Musketeers, and Milky Way Bars.

Scott Olson, Getty Images Scott Olson, Getty Images loading...

But the candy bar that I probably bought the most of through my teenage years was the Nestle's Crunch bar. It's like Rice Krispies meets a Hershey's Chocolate Bar. And chase that down with a Pepsi or Mountain Dew.

All of this reminds me of the time when I could eat endless sugar-filled goodies without gaining twenty pounds in a weekend.

When Hershey's Hugs came with white chocolate, it was life-altering for me. Only to be topped by the candy cane-flavored hugs. I think that it would be easier to quit some serious drug habit than quit those Christmas time Hugs.

It feels a lot like I'm going to Candy Town today. You know. Just to check.

Look! The Biggest Candy Store in Montana Lives Up to It's Name Candy Town USA in Shiloh Crossing is pure magic! My inner kid was going wild. Take a look at the beautiful candy. I found some quirky stuff too.