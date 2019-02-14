Carly Pearce Got the Sweetest Valentine From Fiance Michael Ray

As Carly Pearce and Michael Ray prep for their upcoming wedding, it's no surprise that the country music couple are feeling romantic. But on Valentine's Day, Ray had to step it up a bit, sending his bride-to-be flowers and a teddy bear that were only out-cuted by his card.

"Happy Valentines Day! Can't wait to marry you! Love, Michael," the card — which Pearce shared via her Instagram Story — reads. She also included a photo of a precious white teddy bear and mixed flowers that she received from the "One That Got Away" hitmaker.

The flowers were a perfect choice since Pearce was recently quoted saying that while she likes to feel special every day, she does like flowers on Valentine's Day.

This sweet gesture of love comes during a busy time for the couple, work-wise. Pearce recently released her new music video for her single "Closer to You" — Ray appears in it, also — and is on her her the Way Back Tour alongside Russell Dickerson. If that wasn’t enough, the Kentucky native is up the for iHeartRadio Music Awards Best New Country Artist as the only female in the category.

"I feel so honored to be nominated for Best New Country Artist this year," Pearce said in a recent press release about the nomination. "This feels very full circle."