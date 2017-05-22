Carrie Underwood is so beloved in Oklahoma that her home state is awarding her with a special honor. The country superstar will be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame as one of its 2017 honorees.

The induction ceremony is set to take place on Nov. 16, with two fellow inductees inductees hosting the event: country superstar Vince Gill and Broadway actress Kristin Chenoweth. Underwood and the other members of the class of 2017 will also have portraits presented in their honor — those will be on display at the Gaylord-Pickens Museum, where the Oklahoma Fall of Fame is located.

“I’ve always been proud to say I’m from Oklahoma. The people, culture, and environment molded me into the person I am today. It’s such an honor to be recognized among such great company by the Oklahoma Hall of Fame!” Underwood says of receiving the recognition.

The CMA, ACM and Grammy-winning country star is one of seven individuals set for induction into the Hall of Fame this year, including Congressman Tom Cole, former gymnast Shannon Miller and restauranteur Hal Smith. Underwood finds herself in good company when it comes to country artists from her home state — Gill, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and Toby Keith have all been inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in the past.

The "Dirty Laundry" signer is reportedly in talks to join the American Idol reboot in 2018, potentially serving on the judges panel. Kelly Clarkson was rumored to be joining the show, but those rumors were put to rest when she announced that she is instead heading to The Voice to be a coach in Season 14.

Carrie Underwood Shows Up Onstage at NKOTB Show!

See Carrie Underwood's Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years