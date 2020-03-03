Carrie Underwood wasn't at home when a tornado ripped through Nashville on Tuesday morning (March 3). Her husband, Mike Fisher, acted quickly to make sure their family was safe.

Underwood's story, told on the Today Show later in the morning, is symbolic of so many stories in the aftermath. The tornado touched down around 1AM and skipped across Nashville into Mount Juliet, a town east of Nashville. Germantown, an area on the north side of downtown, and East Nashville were hit hardest, but deaths have been reported across four counties in middle Tennessee.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee says the death toll is up to nine people — the Tennessean reports that at least 30 rescue workers have been injured, but it's very early in the recovery.

Underwood was preparing for the start of her media tour in support of her new book Find Your Path, so she wasn't in Nashville when the storm him. Fisher was home with her boys, including 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob.

"He said he had to go upstairs at 2AM and grab the boys to take them down to — we have a little safe room in our house," she says. "I bet everyone was crying."

East Nashville is a popular area to live for country singers, especially young country artists. Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Cassadee Pope and Rachel Reinert all checked in on Twitter to confirm they're fine, but admit they had a close call.

Abby Anderson says that the storm hit right across the street from her.

Among the buildings that have been destroyed is the Basement East, a very popular music venue in East Nashville.