Today, we found out the enrollment numbers from our 2 major Montana universities.

U of M in Missoula's number were down to 12,419, while MSU in Bozeman had an increase in students that now totals 16,440.

So is this just a regular enrollment trend? Have students soured on Missoula’s approach? Or what about the possibility the Bobcats are just offering more of what people want to learn now?