Central Montana Has a “Pie Trail” And it Sounds Glorious

Grandpa Wolf was known for a few things, one of them being his love for pie. In fact, he had a saying that's been passed down over the years "I only like two kinds of pie. Hot and Cold."

I will admit, the apple didn't fall far from the tree, as I too am a fan of pie. So imagine my excitement when I was googling (yes, I google pie) and came across the fact that Montana has a "Pie Trail" in the central part of the state.

Yep, a Pie Trail!

Apparently, this is kind of a thing, because there are several websites and social media posts dedicated to talking about the Pie Trail. I mean this is like Food Network worthy, isn't it? Hear me out, you get someone and they get in a car and they travel across Central Montana stopping at each location on the Pie Trail. They try the different pies while talking to the owners getting the back story.

I would totally watch that. Heck, I would volunteer for that.

The good news? The "Pie Trail" is actually quite impressive and covers several locations. The bad news? Most of the locations are several miles away from Bozeman, in fact the closet location is in White Sulphur Springs.

Other locations include stops in places like Great Falls, Havre, Choteau, Lewistown, and Shelby to name a few. According to the website centralmontana.com the Pie Trail has 20 stops or locations.

However, lots of folks will be traveling for the Holidays and so maybe you will find yourself somewhere on the "Pie Trail". If so, I think you owe it to yourself and the rest of us to have pie.

