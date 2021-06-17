Brooks & Dunn, Dolly Parton and more country stars sing with the late Charlie Daniels on a forthcoming new album. Duets is due out in July, just over one year after Daniels' death.

In addition to Brooks & Dunn and Parton, Duets also features Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley, Garth Brooks and Gretchen Wilson, among others, per the Tennessean. Two tracks — "Maggie's Farm" with Earl, Gary and Randy Scruggs and "Like a Rolling Stone" with Rucker — nod to Daniels' early-career days playing with legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. The 19-song project's full tracklist is below.

“The process of putting this project together was a wonderful time of reflection, and it became an overwhelming reminder of how great these tracks are,” says David Corlew, Daniels' close friend and former manager, who is also president of Blue Hat Records (which he and Daniels co-founded) and co-founder and executive director of the Journey Home Project, also established with Daniels. He adds, "The best of the best joined Charlie in sharing musical styles and great songs."

Further details about when these collaborations were recorded have not been made available; it's unclear, for example, if two songs with Montgomery Gentry were recorded before Troy Gentry's 2017 death or more recently. Duets is due out on July 16 and will be available exclusively at Walmart stores and Walmart.com.

Daniels died on July 6, 2020, after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83 years old and had a history of heart problems; in 2013, he needed a pacemaker to regulate his heart.

About one month after Duets' release, on Aug. 18, Daniels' long-running Volunteer Jam will return to Bridgestone Arena, with Alabama, CeCe Winans, Trace Adkins and more performing. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erick Anderson / eafoto

Charlie Daniels, Duets Tracklist:

1. "What'd I Say" (w/ Travis Tritt)

2. "Signed Sealed Delivered I'm Yours" (w/ Bonnie Bramlett)

3. "Jackson" (w/ Gretchen Wilson)

4. "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" (w/ Vince Gill)

5. "Maggie's Farm" (w/ Earl, Gary and Randy Scruggs)

6. "Daddy's Old Fiddle" (w/ Dolly Parton)

7. "Like a Rolling Stone" (w/ Darius Rucker)

8. "Evangeline" (w/ The Del McCoury Band)

9. "Let It Be Me" (w/ Brenda Lee)

10. "Long Haired Country Boy" (w/ Brooks & Dunn)

11. "God Save Us All From Religion" (w/ Marty Stuart)

12. "Drinkin' My Baby Goodbye" (w/ Montgomery Gentry)

13. "Jammin' for Stevie" (w/ Brad Paisley)

14. "Waco" (w/ Garth Brooks singing harmony vocals)

15. "The South’s Gonna Do It (Again)" (w/ Keith Urban on guitar)

16. "All Night Long" (w/ Montgomery Gentry)

17. "Texas" (w/ Ray Benson and Lee Roy Parnell)

18. "Southern Boy" (w/ Travis Tritt)

19. "Long Haired Country Boy" (w/ Hal Ketchum and John Berry)

