10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Charlie Daniels:

Charlie Daniels was one of country music's most famous fiddle players. He was a Country Music Hall of Famer and a Grand Ole Opry member. He was a major advocate for war veterans, steadfast in his faith, and had a daily presence on Twitter.

Even those who don't know much about Daniels beyond "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" know those things. But what about the unique honor he received in his town? Or that he played on a number of big-time records other artists made in Nashville?

Daniels was a presence in Music City for five decades — about as long as he was married to his wife Hazel, the love of his life. Keep reading to learn a bit more about the musician: how he beat cancer, whose music video he makes a cameo in, his big-money record deal and more.