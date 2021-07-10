Charlie Daniels' custom-built tour bus is currently for sale, and pictures show a luxurious home away from home fit for one of country music's most legendary artists.

According to the online listing, Daniels' Prevost Liberty bus was originally built in 1994, and much of the interior has been extensively updated in the last few years. The stunning motor coach includes a full lounge area with a sofa and chairs, an eating area, a small office area with an office chair and a recliner, a kitchenette and even laundry facilities.

The highlight of the bus is a full stateroom toward the rear of the vehicle, completely outfitted with a bed, a separate television, phones and a rotating wardrobe carousel. The stateroom opens onto a full-sized bathroom with a walk-in shower.

The bus also features extensive interior and exterior storage areas for gear. The listing is available via Hemphill Bus Sales, with an asking price of $249,000.

Daniels' decades-long career encompassed both country and rock, scoring hits including "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," "Long Haired Country Boy," "In America," "The South's Gonna Do It Again," "Simple Man" and more. He was a member of both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry. The country icon died in July of 2020 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83 years old at the time of his death.