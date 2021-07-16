Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels’ music lives on in a new collaborative project featuring some of the biggest names in country music, bluegrass and southern rock. Charlie Daniels & Friends — Duets is now available in all Walmart stores and via walmart.com.

The 19-track compilation features Dolly Parton, Darius Rucker, Travis Tritt, Brad Paisley, Marty Stuart, the Del Coury Band and more.

The tracklist festures some of the fiddle player’s biggest songs, including “Long Haired Country Boy” (w/ Brooks & Dunn, as well as an additional version w/ Hal Ketchum and John Berry), “The South’s Gonna Do It (Again)” (w/ Keith Urban on guitar), “Drinkin’ My Baby Goodbye” (w/ Montgomery Gentry), and “Waco” (w/ Garth Brooks singing harmony), as well as classic cover tunes including “Jackson” (w/ Gretchen Wilson), “Let It Be Me” (w/ Brenda Lee), and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” (w/ Vince Gill).

Daniels died in July of 2020 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke at the age of 83. His son, Charlie Daniels Jr., states in a press release, "It goes without saying that it’s been a rough year for my mom and I, our CDB family and Dad’s fans, but his music will live on forever, and we’re happy that this Duets collection will add to his legacy."

“The process of putting this project together was a wonderful time of reflection and it became an overwhelming reminder of how great these tracks are,” explains Blue Hat Records president and Daniels' longtime manager David Corlew. “The best of the best joined Charlie in sharing musical styles and great songs. Thanks to all who participated in honoring Charlie."

The life and career of the country icon will be honored at the upcoming 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels, scheduled for Aug. 18 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Charlie Daniels & Friends - Duets Track Listing:

"What'd I Say" (w/ Travis Tritt) "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)" (w/ Bonnie Bramlett) "Jackson" (w/ Gretchen Wilson) "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" (w/ Vince Gill) "Maggie's Farm" (w/ Earl, Gary and Randy Scruggs) "Daddy's Old Fiddle" (w/ Dolly Parton) "Like a Rolling Stone" (w/ Darius Rucker) "Evangeline" (w/ The Del McCoury Band) "Let It Be Me" (w/ Brenda Lee) "Long Haired Country Boy" (w/ Brooks & Dunn) "God Save Us All From Religion" (w/ Marty Stuart) "Drinkin' My Baby Goodbye" (w/ Montgomery Gentry) "Jammin' for Stevie" (w/ Brad Paisley) "Waco" (w/ Garth Brooks) "The South’s Gonna Do It (Again)" (w/ Keith Urban) "All Night Long" (w/ Montgomery Gentry) "Texas" (w/ Ray Benson and Lee Roy Parnell) "Southern Boy" (w/ Travis Tritt) "Long Haired Country Boy" (w/ Hal Ketchum and John Berry)