We’ve given away a ton of trips to see the stars. This time the star is coming to you. Thanks to BMLG Records, one lucky winner gets a private event with Chris Janson in their town.

That's right-- you could win an exclusive experience with Chris Janson in your hometown for you and up to 20 friends. How's that for Good Vibes?

Listen for the codes you need to enter below to get in to win. You can also get additional entries by getting social with us--just follow the prompts below.

*This is a multi-market promotion open to those 18 and older. One (1) winner will be selected from all eligible entries received on Monday, June 26, 2023. Prize is provided by BMLG Records.*

