Cole Swindell's debut album has some new competition, as the singer's much anticipated sophomore effort will be released this May.

The album is titled You Should Be Here after the name of his current single, which Swindell co-wrote with Ashley Gorley. The song was inspired in part by the death of the star's father and how the singer wishes he could be with him to share all his triumphs.

It is striking that Swindell named the album after this song in particular, as he has said it is the song he came to Nashville to write. The video for "You Should Be Here" is a poignant one, which includes Swindell returning home to Georgia and kneeling at his father's grave in tears. His father passed away unexpectedly over Labor Day weekend in 2013.

"You Should Be Here" is the lead single off Swindell's forthcoming album and follows No. 1 hits “Let Me See Ya Girl,” “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight,” “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey” and “Chillin’ It.”

Swindell's debut album was released in 2014 and was certified gold. His latest single is currently at Top 15 on the Billboard Country Singles chart after three weeks at radio, making it his fastest-rising single yet.

The "You Should Be Here" singer is on the road through July. The You Should Be Here album is expected on May 6.

The Best Video You'll See Today

10 Albums We Have to Get Our Hands on This Year