Valentine's Day is this weekend and you'd have to live under a rock to avoid the onslaught of romantic advertising. If you love someone, buy chocolates! If you really love someone, buy chocolates and dinner and flowers. If you absolutely truly love somebody, you'd better throw in some jewelry too. So. Much. Love.

It's so great, right? Of course it is. I love my spouse as much as the next happy couple. I'm not positive I would like to work, live and play, basically 24 hours a day together though. She brings it up as a joke every now and then, like, "wouldn't it be great if we worked together?" No, it wouldn't be great. I don't even try to pretend I'd like the idea.

Google Maps

Apparently, there are couples out there who love each other so much, they actively look for jobs that allow them to work and live together. I'm not talking about a family business, or a farm/ranch, where every member of the household is often part of the business. I mean like regular jobs. In fact, there's even a website dedicated to helping couples who want to work together find paired-up employment, called WorkingCouples. An ad popped up on my social media feed that featured a job-for-two in Cooke City, MT. Which, incidentally looks a lot like this in February.

Credit: Wyoming DOT

The job appears to be mainly a housekeeping & laundry position at a small hotel. Additional duties include taking reservations, light plumbing, electrical and general handyman maintenance. Cleanliness is a must, non-smoking, no singles, no kids, no pets. Pay is $1800/mo for the both of you and you'll get free, on-site accommodations in a 2 bed/2 bath house with wifi and other amenities included. The work season is May - October, with an option to stay year-round for the right people. The employment posting essentially says you'll work long days and basically be on-location 24/7,

Time off will be an alternating schedule of working 5 days one week and 6 the next week. You must work weekends.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I could see this being a great opportunity for an adventurous young couple, looking to spend a summer working in the beautiful gateway to Yellowstone National Park. On the other hand, it seems like things could veer towards 'The Shining,' especially if you opt to stick it out through the winter and don't really love your spouse. What do you think? Money aside, could you take a job like this with your significant other?