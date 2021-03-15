Billings’ Top Picks for Corned Beef and Cabbage

I wish more places served corned beef and cabbage year-round, instead of just once a year and I'm not really sure why they don't. I assume it's not really a hot seller? Except for St. Patrick's Day, when you can find the tasty dish at many bars and restaurants around town. Even some casinos get in on the tradition, with a big crockpot simmering in the corner all day for patrons.

You might be surprised to learn that corned beef and cabbage did not come from Ireland. History.com explains how the dish originated in New York, when Irish immigrants often lived in the same neighborhoods as Italian and Jewish newcomers. It was at those local Jewish butcher shops and delis that the early American Irish discovered corned beef. Since it was cheaper than the traditional pork bacon, corned beef became the go-to meat and inexpensive cabbage and potatoes the "filler" in the now popular dish.

Corned beef and cabbage is super easy to make at home (just throw a chunk of the pre-packed corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes and some veggie stock in a crockpot), but if you prefer to let someone else do the cooking, here are some of the top spots for corned beef and cabbage in Billings on St. Patrick's Day

Fiddler's Green

This Irish sports bar is the real deal and makes some of the best corned beef and cabbage in town.

Tiny's Tavern

People love the chicken wings and pizza at Tiny's and the popular downtown bar also makes a delicious batch of corned beef and cabbage for St. Pat's. They'll be serving it all day.

The Red Door

On Billings West End, the Red Door is serving corned beef and cabbage starting at 4 pm on Wednesday.

Hooligan's

Hooligan's is one of Billings' biggest hotspots for St. Patrick's Day fun and they'll be serving the dish all day by the plateful.

Club 90

The 90 is a great little hideout and they'll be serving corned beef and cabbage all day, starting at around 10:30 am

