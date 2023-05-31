Two Secrets to Growing Healthy Plants in Montana

Believe it or not, not all farmers have green thumbs.

My grandfather just had a way with gardens. He started one next to a highway when he found a spring he could use as a water source. He grew vegetables and sold them in the neighborhood for a little extra cash.

My dad learned from him and always had great tomatoes and beans and peppers but he also picked up the love for roses. He always had beautiful roses every year but knew how to care for them.

Credit: Paul Mushaben file

It was only a few years ago that I started putting in flowers because it makes the place look nicer. Sure, water is a problem, but I save rainwater out of the gutter and I believe that is one of the secrets. The other is making sure you buy a good strong healthy plant to start with.

Credit: Paul Mushaben

It's like surgery, if you're in good shape going in the results and recovery will be much better. I just planted these last week and within 36 hours they were full of color and healthy. Maybe some luck, but a healthy plant to start is the way to go.

Credit: Paul Mushaben

I really like petunias because they are so durable and can take the heat and come back strong in the fall. If I have time I have a good spot for some tomatoes but they take a little more work and I don't have a lot of time. The Roma tomatoes are my favorite and they do better in my conditions. Plus I have unlimited manure and that also helps.

A little TLC can make a difference in everything.

