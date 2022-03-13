Will We See You in Butte for St. Patrick’s Day?

I've always heard that one of the best places to be in the world on St. Patrick's Day is Boston, Massachusetts, Savannah, Georgia, and of course Butte, Montana. Or Butte, America is it is known.

Will we see you in Butte on St. Patrick's Day? I'll be there for a live radio show and the parade. Historic uptown Butte is always an incredible backdrop for a parade- let alone on St. Patrick's Day. In the morning, I'll be hanging out at The Richest Hill Restaurant and Casino on 22 West Galena Street starting around 8 a.m. Drop by and say hello. You can also join us on the microphone for our statewide radio show if you'd like. (Heard locally in Butte on KXTL Radio)

So what all is happening this year in Butte? First and foremost, the parade is on.

The Butte America Foundation is proud to once again host Butte's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Historic Uptown Butte, Montana on March 17th, 2022 at 12:00 PM.



Here's the 2022 Parade Route, according to the Butte America Foundation:

Parade begins at 12:00 PM, Thursday, March 17th, 2022. Parade assembly begins at the Lexington Gardens at 10:30 am (off Arizona on East Granite) and will be staged East on Granite, South on Covert and East on Broadway. All entries must be at the staging area by 11:30 am. The parade route begins at the corner of Arizona and Granite, proceeding West on Granite to Montana, South on Montana to Park St., East on Park St. to Arizona where disassembly can begin. Participants can either disperse going East on Park, South on Arizona or return to staging area by going North on Arizona to Granite or North on Covert to Granite.

In past years, 30,000 people have attended the parade. According to SouthwestMT.com:

Butte has a strong Irish history from its mining days. The copper mine brought thousands of Irish immigrants to the area and their cultural impact on Butte never faltered. Still today, nearly a quarter of Butte's population is of Irish decent.

And for those of you who miss the parade in Butte...you may want to head to Billings for Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Pub Golf Classic in Billings.