The St Paddy’s Pub Golf Tournament Is Back, Billings!

Pub Golf is back!

Grab your clubs and get ready for a pot o' gold good time at the St Paddy's Pub Golf Tournament, on March 15th at the Back 9. It's going to be a fun-filled day of sipping drinks, sinking putts (or maybe a hole-in-one?), and lots of green.

Credit the Back 9, used with permission. Credit the Back 9, used with permission. loading...

In years past, the event was a cross between a pub crawl and miniature golf. For 2025, we've switched up the format a bit. All play will take place on six, state-of-the-art simulators at the Back 9 at the Den Sports Bar and Ale House, 1411 Chy Way, Suite A (54th and Grand).

Credit the Back 9, used with permission Credit the Back 9, used with permission loading...

Teams of four can book their tee times now by calling the Back 9 at 406-534-4972. The cost is $200 per team, with cash awarded to the top two teams. An additional cash prize is up for grabs for the Best Dressed team, so come decked out in your best Irish garb.

This team had a blast. Credit TSM staff This team had a blast. Credit TSM staff loading...

Tee times are available in two-hour blocks between 8 AM and 6 PM. Limited spots are available, so call now to reserve your time at 406-534-4972.

Credit the Back 9, used with permission Credit the Back 9, used with permission loading...

Book your tee time today for St Paddy's Pub Golf 2025

Get ready for an awesome day of tournament golf at the Back 9, where it's always a comfortable 72 degrees. St Paddy's Pub Golf Tournament 2025, Saturday, March 15th. A big "Thank You" to the Back 9, True Green, and Briggs Distributing - March is a good time for a Guinness.

