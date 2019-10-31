Poll: Whose Tour Are You Most Looking Forward to in 2020?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore, Maren Morris + more! ​​​​​​​​

Believe it or not, 2020 is right around the corner, and there are so many great country artists that will be hitting the road next year. I am most looking forward to catching a Dan + Shay show next year. I have only interviewed them, I have never seen them live, and I think the show will be amazing. I would for sure get a babysitter and bring my beautiful wife, Kristen, with me for some brownie points.

My co-host Amber said she is most looking forward to seeing a Keith Urban show next year. She says he is so good live, and she loves seeing the way he interacts with the crowd.

Which 2020 country tour are you looking forward to seeing the most?