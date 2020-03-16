Uncertain times call for something you can rely on: Good country music. People all over the world are at home right now, doing their part to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) as we learn our new normal in 2020, social distancing.

Live music is all but canceled, and most major tours have been pushed back weeks or even months. Even the 2020 ACM Awards have been postponed! Quarantine and isolation is about to get really boring and lonely, but that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy great new country music ... while in your pajamas.

Whether you're a Luke Bryan or the Cadillac Three fan, love RaeLynn or really curious about Aubrie Sellers, this coronavirus isolation list has something for every country music fan. Press play to check out new songs below!

10 Great New Country Songs to Listen to While You're in Coronavirus Isolation:

Aubrie Sellers, "My Love Will Not Change"

Russell Dickerson, "Love You Like I Used To"

Hot Country Knights, "Honky Tonkin's What I Do Best"

The Cadillac Three's "Hard Out Here for a Country Boy"

Luke Bryan, "One Margarita"

Gone West, "Slow Down"

RaeLynn, "Keep Up"

Kalie Shorr, "Escape"

David Nail, "Forgiveness"

Caylee Hammack, "Small Town Hypocrite"