Country music is filled with songs proclaiming love and devotion to the United States, but for many artists, their patriotism runs even deeper.

Several artists -- Jamey Johnson, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson, among others -- spent time in the United States military prior to the start of their successful music careers. For some, like Willie Nelson, their time in the armed forces ended before they fully pursued their musical gifts, but most, including Kristofferson, Cash and Craig Morgan, followed their musical aspirations even while serving their country.

Click through the gallery below to learn more about the country artists who have also proudly served our nation:

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Angela Stefano.