Jamey Johnson Brings ‘Once-In-A-Lifetime’ Concert to Billings

He's been called "one of the greatest country singers of our time" by the Washington Post, and this summer he will bring an unforgettable show to the Magic City.

11-time Grammy nominee Jamey Johnson will perform at First Interstate Arena in Billings on July 1, and tickets go on-sale to the general public at 10am MDT this Friday, May 21.

According to the press release, Jamey Johnson doesn't create a set list before the concert, so no two shows are ever the same, and every show is a "once-in-a-lifetime" experience.

I don’t know what I’m going to do until I am standing there doing it. That is a freedom I have enjoyed ever since I began doing this, the ability to try something new. -Jamey Johnson, performing in Billings on July 1

With more than 1-million album sold, his 2008 release The Lonesome Song was certified platinum, and his double-album The Guitar Song was certified gold. Jamey Johnson also hold two Song of the Year trophies from the ACM and the CMA for "Give it Away" and "In Color."

CLICK HERE to buy tickets beginning at 10am MDT on Friday, May 21.

