Sunny Sweeney Performs at Pub Station in February

Described as "the party and the morning after," Sunny Sweeney will bring her live show to Billings on Wednesday, February 5.

Sunny Sweeney began playing bars around Austin, TX following college. She had her first song in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot Country song charts in 2011.

Sweeney is one of the rare entertainers who can hold her own at CMA Fest as well as AmericanaFest. -Rolling Stone

An Evening with Sunny Sweeney tickets are $11 in advance, $16 day of show. TIME CHANGE: Doors open at 6:30pm, show starts at 7pm.

To purchase tickets, visit the Pub Station box office (2502 1st Ave N), call (919) 653-0443, or CLICK HERE.