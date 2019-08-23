26 Country Stars You Won’t Believe Aren’t Grand Ole Opry Members

True or false: Blake Shelton is a member of the Grand Ole Opry. What about Toby Keith, Rascal Flatts and George Strait? Are they members, and if not, why?

Two of these four artists are among the 70-plus members of the Grand Ole Opry, and two are not. The Opry explains how it chooses new members and what someone needs to do to earn membership, but explanations for why an icon like Hank Williams Jr. isn't a member can only be offered by the man himself.

Keep scrolling. We asked Hank this question, and his answer is perfect!

Related: Grand Ole Opry Members and Requirements

"The Opry considers career accomplishment as well as the potential for continued success," the Grand Ole Opry website shares in summary, adding that the Opry looks for a "generational balance" among its members as well.

It's subjective, but an artist needs to want it. Actually, they need to really want it.

Dozens of great country music singers and Grand Ole Opry performers have never been invited, but we picked the 26 most iconic stars. It's a list that features 15 Entertainers of the Year and seven Country Music Hall of Famers. Remember, only living artists can become members. That sounds obvious, but it means there will be no posthumous inductions.