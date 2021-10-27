As always, your XL COUNTRY Morning Show will have your opportunity to see this AMAZING Concert with your favorite Country Superstars for FREE! OK, let's get to it! WHO IS COMING TO MONTANA???

Photo Credit: Live Nation

If Dierks Bentley has been on your bucket list of amazing country artists to see, YOU are in luck! Bringing his "Beers On Me" Tour to BOTH Missoula at Adams Center (February 4th) AND Billings at MetraPark (February 5th). Now is the time to request that time off so you do not miss one of the best concerts this winter.

"Beers On Me" tour will also bring two other country superstars with him. Jordan Davis who is well known for his rich voice and energy on stage will be joining Dierks. With hits like "Almost Maybe's", "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot", and his newest hit "Buy Dirt", Davis really knows how to put on an amazing show.

Joining the Bentley and Davis is the beautifully talented Lainey Wilson. Her hit "Things A Man Outta Know" topped charts and is a truth-telling story about the strength of a woman. Women in country radio look to Wilson as a top breakthrough artist. This lady is sure to become one of your favorites quickly.

Tickets go on sale on NOVEMBER 5TH for both shows. Click HERE on NOVEMBER 5TH for all your ticket information. You can get Presale Tickets on November 3rd by heading to Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, OR Lainey Wilson's websites. You do not want to wait to get tickets for this concert as it is expected to sell out fast.

