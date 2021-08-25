Craziest Piece of Real Estate in Montana is Back on the Market

Gather Ye Knights and prepare to pool your riches. The fabled castle in Darby is back on the market...AGAIN! . No, it is not just a house painted to look like a castle. It is a legit castle complete with it's very own drawbridge. The only thing missing would be a legitimate dungeon and your very own jester. So mount your steed and prepare to make thine journey to Darby to claim your kingdom.

According to the listing on Zillow

This unique structure is a must see for a Buyer interested in enjoying as is or continuing the completion of the castle. The current owner began his passion to build his castle in 1992. It has been a continued process. The exterior finish is cedar t&g siding under stucco finish. Framing is center cut Douglas Fir, Roof System is 4' on center 2 x 6 T&G with 2'' thermax, plywood sheathing and torchdown roofing. The custom native stonework (Lichenstone) is impressive throughout, definitely befitting a castle. The detached Carriage House is 24' x 100' and includes a double garage, and 4 individual storage garages and a 20 x 24 1 Bdrm Apt, The grounds have walkways through native wild berry bushes, 2 ponds and 1,000 + feet of West Fork River Frontage.

In short, it is a 4,000 square foot 2 bed 2 bath home for $880,000

Photo Credit: Zillow

