It's been more than two weeks since a shooting was reported in Billings, but that streak ended last night when gunfire erupted on the south side.

According to Billings Police, the shooting occurred just before 3am MDT in the 200 block of South 29th Street on Wednesday morning (8/25).

A 28-year old Billings man was shot in the leg during the incident, but the injury is considered "non-life threatening," according to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page.

Billings Police Sgt. Jensen said via Twitter that the "suspects" in the shooting have not been located, but added there is "no perceived threat to the public."

No details about the suspects or a motive in the shooting was available at the time this story was published.

According to the Billings Police Twitter page, the last reported shooting in the city was only a couple blocks away on August 8, when a man was shot in the 300 block of S. 27th Street. The man later died due to his injuries in that incident.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.