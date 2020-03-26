Daily Quarantine Tasks

I'm trying to distract myself at home by accomplishing one medium-sized task each day. Yesterday was the pantry.

My jerky got a brand new shelf location. As did the chili and all my food storage containers. (I can hear you saying "Wow, your life is exciting"). I was able to clear about a dozen expired items, including this bottle of syrup that expired in 2016. I guess I haven't made waffles in a while.

In a related story, every person who comes to visit over the next six months gets a "Cup-O-Noodles" and some instant Mac & Cheese.