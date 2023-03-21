Are You a Neat Freak, Billings? It Could Be a Relationship Deal Breaker

Every day here at work, I like to make the rounds and say hi to everyone and see how things are going. Yesterday I noticed all the crap we have laying around the office. I admit, I'm a neat freak. I like everything nice and organized and I probably got that from my mom and dad. Take care of what you have and take some pride in your home, appearance, and workplace. I try to do as much as I can around the ranch to keep it nice.

Yesterday I counted 22 chairs of all shapes and sizes just laying around here. Do you need a desk? We have about half a dozen of those along with some bookshelves.

Credit: Paul Mushaben Credit: Paul Mushaben loading...

I don't know about you but I don't have 10 extra old keyboards laying around either. And what do you do with an old printer? I know: You just see what the record is and stack them up as high as you think they'll stack.

If you're in a relationship that can be a deal breaker. If someone is a neat freak and one is a slob that's going to come to a head quickly. I love looking at some of the well-manicured yards in town and you can see the pride and results from a little extra work and care.

Get our free mobile app

It always drove me crazy to look in my son John's room. You needed a hazmat team to go in there. I thought, well you get a girlfriend that's going to have to change or you'll be single. I was right. He's showering every day, using deodorant, and brushing his teeth. His rooms are still a mess but we're making progress.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.