5 Tips for Concerts, Shopping, Eating, Cleaning, and Parking

I consider myself one of your more insightful concert attendees, but I didn't know that your tickets are heat sensitive or that I needed to keep my tickets out of the sun.

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media

I did know or could have guessed that most places don't take checks anymore. The only places that still take checks are the places where I'm shopping, I'm in a hurry, and they are right in front of me at the register.

Over the holidays last year, we learned that we are not supposed to wash our turkeys anymore.

Other tidbits I've picked up in recent years include using WD40 to get spray paint off of your car, how to (occasionally) hook a golf ball and the fact that our airport keeps track of cars in the parking lots.

My next thing to learn will undoubtedly involve a crockpot.