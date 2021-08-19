Daines: It Only Takes One Dem Senator to Stop “The Squad”

"It only takes one brave Democrat senator to stop this nonsense." - Senator Steve Daines (R-MT)

That was Montana Senator Steve Daines on Wednesday's "Montana Talks." Did we talk about the botched withdrawal in Afghanistan? Yes. Did we talk about the Biden-caused crisis on our Southern border? Yes. All nonsense, of course. But the nonsense we specifically covered is the $3.5 trillion spending bill that House Democrats are now pushing in Washington.

Senator Daines: It only takes one brave Democrat senator to stop this nonsense. Just one, because they are now moving forward with this three and a half trillion dollar spending and taxing extravaganza. This is free daycare, free community college, bankrupting the country, moving forward to these climate corps folks they want to put in place. These are going to be these environmental activists that are going to be out there parading around the country. This is all baked into that three and a half trillion dollar bill. And by the way, the Wall Street Journal analyzed it and they believe it's close to a $5 trillion spending bill. There will not be a single Republican supporting this. We just need one, one Democrat senator to say enough is enough and it stops.

And what about the chaotic withdrawal in Afghanistan?

Sen. Daines: Well, best I can tell, the president - President Biden- was given counsel and advice to not do this kind of a very abrupt withdrawal with this very date certain. I mean talk about 'sending out save the date cards' to the enemy - to the Taliban - right in the middle of fighting season. The Taliban just were emboldened with this.

Here's the full audio: