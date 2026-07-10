A woman was killed Wednesday night in a crash involving a car and a motorized scooter on Billings' west end.

According to the Billings Police Department, officers responded just after 11 PM on July 9 to the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue and Yellowstone River Road for a report of a serious injury crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates a passenger vehicle was traveling eastbound on Yellowstone River Road and was turning north onto Hawthorne Avenue when it collided with a westbound motorized scooter carrying two people.

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Intersection of Yellowstone River Road and Hawthorn Avenue. Google Maps Intersection of Yellowstone River Road and Hawthorn Avenue. Google Maps

The scooter's driver, a 42-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with injuries that police said were not considered life-threatening. The scooter's passenger, a 28-year-old woman, died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the passenger vehicle remained at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

The intersection was closed for several hours.

The Billings Police Department's Crash Team spent several hours investigating the collision, closing Hawthorne Avenue and portions of Yellowstone River Road while they processed the scene.

Investigators have not yet said what factors may have contributed to the crash, and no additional information has been released.

The Billings Police Department thanked the Billings Fire Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, and AMR for assisting at the scene.

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