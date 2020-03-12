Dan + Shay have pulled out of their planned appearance at the 2020 Stagecoach Festival after the event got postponed until October over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The hitmaking duo of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney turned to social media on Wednesday afternoon (March 11) to break the news to fans after the festival announced it would move from April to October due to the coronavirus outbreak, which the World Health Organization classified as a pandemic on Wednesday, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The duo write on Twitter that they are "bummed" to have to cancel the appearance due to the fact that the new dates fall within their previously scheduled 2020 tour.

"We tried our best to move things around, but the logistics were simply not possible," they state, adding, "We still encourage you to attend the festival in October, because the lineup is amazing."

They go on to thank organizers Goldenvoice and AEG for prioritizing the health and safety of residents, artists and fans, adding that Stagecoach is "one of our favorite shows to play, and we truly wish we could be there to enjoy the weekend with all of you."

Stagecoach was slated to take place from April 24-26 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., with headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church. The festival will now run from Oct. 23-25.

Dan + Shay's previously scheduled 2020 the Arena Tour finds them performing at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Oct. 23, followed by a show at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Oct. 24.

The Houston Rodeo, SXSW and Tin Pan South are among the other events that have been canceled or postponed due to the pandemic, and the Zac Brown Band have postponed their spring tour. Old Dominion, Home Free and Brett Young are among the artists who have pulled out of scheduled shows over the virus, with more cancellations coming daily.