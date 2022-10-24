Dear Dog Owners of Billings, Please Don’t Do This With Your Dog.

Okay okay, that last thing dog owners wanna hear is me blabbing about their awful habits they’ve taught their dogs. But here we are.

I live near Centennial Dog Park off 32nd St West. And sometimes when I walk my dog in my neighborhood, I notice people do not leash their dogs.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

This makes people like me very anxious, as I was attacked by dogs growing up while walking my doggie. Did somebody say PTSD ?? Yes, we did.

Here’s what happened: I’m walking my dogs last week. These two dogs started running towards my dogs with their owner behind them about 30 feet. Not anywhere near the dog park.

The dog owner realizes they’re getting a bit too far from him. He calls them back, they don’t listen.

The two dogs are now B-lining it towards us…

I turn around and walk my two (very neurotic) dogs the other direction shuffling away in a silent panic. My dogs are also on high alert, making for a not enjoyable walk in the wee hours of the morning.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

This is not okay. You cannot let your dogs (no matter how good you think they are) to be off leash if you’re not in a dog park. It causes absolute chaos in other dogs and dog owners. This can be on hikes in the mountains and even Zimmerman Trail.

I don’t know your dogs. I don’t know what they’re going to do in a single moment and you don’t either.

You might be thinking this is a ME problem, but I promise you it's not.

Credit: Nikki Vega (That's Gunther) Credit: Nikki Vega (That's Gunther) loading...

This is basic dog owner etiquette.

Sincerely,

Nikki V.