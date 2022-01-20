Fans, friends and the many from the country music community recognized Dolly Parton's birthday with messages of good cheer on Wednesday (Jan. 19). The singer took it all in and revealed she was celebrating in her "birthday suit."

Parton's birthday suit belongs in the Country Music Hall of Fame. The photo the legendary singer shared finds her fully clothed in a hot pink satin suit jacket and skirt. Red lace peeks from the hem and sleeves, and the look is adorned with the most unique brooch. A wave of multi-color beads hangs from a delicate gold butterfly and matching flower. This throwback picture finds the singer with a bit of a smile on her face, as should be the case for her birthday.

"Just hangin' out in my birthday suit," Parton writes. See the look below:

Parton then replied to her own photo, thanking fans and friends for the many birthday wishes on her 76th birthday. It's a long list that includes Tim Mcgraw, Clint Black and Alan Jackson. Maren Morris shared a video clip of her Highwomen group singing with Parton.

Several stars recognized Parton's importance in the genre. For example, Tanya Tucker called Parton an icon in her birthday post. Others, like Loretta Lynn, shared a personal memory or simply wished her the best year of her life.

It's certainly going to be a busy year for Parton. The singer shared a new song called "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans" on Jan. 14 as she revs up to drop her Run, Rose, Run album on March 4. The album is a companion to her book, a thriller novel written with James Patterson that's also called Run, Rose, Run. The book drops on March 7.

12 Rarely Seen Photos of Dolly Parton In the '70s Dolly Parton was a really, really big star in the 1970s, so when she showed up to party, famous people gathered around her. The country music icon was a must-see act on both coasts, and photos not included in this illustrious gallery feature her dancing at Studio 54 and performing across the world.

These 12 rarely seen photos of Dolly Parton from the 1970s give you a look at what her life — and celebrity life in general — was like 40 to 50 years ago. There are a few country stars included in these pics, but mostly this list is filled with unexpected moments with other stars you'll recognize.