A contingency plan is already in place just in case some COVID-19 cases hit the Bobcats or the Bison.

The championship game is this weekend on Saturday and both teams are expected to be in Frisco, Texas on Wednesday.

But here's the hangup: If one or both teams fail to meet the 53 player requirement, they could push back the game a week. Once they're in Texas, if either team can't play, the game will be declared a no-contest.

What the heck is that? Teams always have less than 53 by the time the game is over anyway due to injuries.

Here's a question for you, do you think they would ever consider not having the Alabama versus Georgia game because a few players have COVID? Never.

How about an NFL playoff game? NEVER. So who is going to make the call on this one? Will it be an NCAA official? Will it be a county health director? Who knows.

The one thing we do know is that there are going to be a lot of pissed-off Montanans (and North Dakotans) if they fly to Texas, pay for rooms and take time off and then have the game be canceled once they arrive. Even if they postpone it for a week, most will have to leave and head back home.

The call for the game should have already been made and the tests already given. We owe it to the fans and the teams.

All sports have dealt with the coronavirus all year. Baseball and even NBA teams have all continued to play with reduced rosters and the FCS teams should be allowed to do the same.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.