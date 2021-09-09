MSU Football’s Saturday Night Gold Rush Game Sold Out

Well, that didn't take long.

Because of the Labor Day Holiday, tickets for MSU students went up for grabs on Tuesday. 40 minutes later, 4000 tickets were gone and the game was an official sell-out.

So if you were planning on heading to the game Saturday night at Bobcat Stadium and you don't have tickets, it's time to make other plans. In fact, it would be a good idea to go ahead and purchase tickets to future games because they're going fast.

To purchase tickets click here.

To say that the student-athletes, students, alumni, and people of Bozeman and the surrounding areas are excited would be an understatement. We've waited for this for a long time, almost two years. To be able to get together and be united in one glorious voice as we cheer on our beloved Bobcats is going to be one for the ages.

MSU Football via Facebook

Saturday night's game is going to be special for a few reasons. First, it's been over 600 days since we've had football in Bobcat Stadium. Second, it's the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and there will be a special tribute to those that defend our freedoms every day past and present. Finally, members of the women's MSU National Champion Rodeo team will leave a competition in Cody, Wyoming to be here to lead the team out on the field, only to return back to Cody to continue to compete.

Throw in the fact that it's the first game with the new beer garden and it looks like Bobcat Stadium is the place to be Saturday night. Don't forget you can catch all the action on 100.7 XL Country.

Can't wait to see you there!

