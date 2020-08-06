Downtown Billings Crazy Days – On Now Thru Sunday 8/9

In a year overflowing with cancellations and indefinite postponements (for example, the rescheduled Strawberry Festival canceled this week), it is refreshing to see something on the calendar for this weekend in Downtown Billings. The annual Crazy Days event kicked off today (8/6) and runs through Sunday (8/9) around downtown. I'm somewhat surprised they haven't renamed it. You know... because "crazy" can have a connotation of mental illness and could possibly be offensive to those with mental health issues. Regardless, the annual shopping, arts, and entertainment event should be a great time for anyone antsy to get out and do something. Anything.

Events and activities change daily and you can see a full schedule either on the Downtown Billings Crazy Days Facebook Event Page or at the Downtown Billings website. Some highlights include big sales at the following businesses:

The Montana Dress Company

Montague's Jewelers

Desmonds Store for Men

Lil Market Grocery Sale

Montana Vintage Clothing

Jake's Downtown

Last Chance Pub and Cider Mill

Aspinwall

TEN

Global Village

Toad n Willow

Yesteryears Antique Store

Plus many more!

One new participant this year is a new store called Zest, located next to Yesteryear Antiques. This kitchen and cooking store looks awesome (I peeked in the windows last week) and it should be a hit for anyone that enjoys food and cooking. They had a soft opening today and I can't wait to check them out soon. Watch for a future review.

Credit: Michael Foth ~ Townsquare Media

Other fun events for Downtown Billings Crazy Days this year include a postcard painting class, sidewalk chalk, a showing of Casablanca at the Babcock theater, and other activities. Downtown Billings is reminding everyone to observe social distancing guidelines and please wear a mask in retail locations as well as crowded crosswalks or sidewalks. There are three handwashing stations located around downtown and all participating stores will have hand sanitizer available.