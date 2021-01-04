Driver Identified in Fatal Hit and Run on Rimrock Road

A 66-year old woman was struck and killed on Rimrock Road in a "hit and run" crash, according to the Billings Police Department.

Billings Police released information about the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run on Saturday night (1/2/2021) around 6:45pm, and by 1:15pm on Sunday (1/3/2021) had reported the vehicle and driver "had been identified." According to the press release from Lieutenant Brandon Wooley, the driver was a 22-year old male from Billings, but as of this story, no arrests have been made. An investigation into the incident is on-going, according to Billings Police.



The crash closed Rimrock Road from Zimmerman Trail to Beartooth Drive for more than 6 hours, from approximately 10:30pm on Friday (1/1), until just after 4am on Saturday (1/2).

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.