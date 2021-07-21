Just as the current Red Flag Warning expired for Yellowstone County, gusty winds and above-average temperatures will again make conditions ripe for fire weather on Friday (7/23), according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures on Thursday (7/22) are expected to be in the upper 90s for Billings, as the Excessive Heat Warning extends through at 9 PM MDT. Thursday afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible with a 30 percent chance for Billings, according to the current National Weather Service forecast.

With extreme heat and dry conditions expected on Friday, and the possibility of wind gusts over 30 mph for areas west of Billings, the National Weather Service says there will be elevated fire danger.

Tips to avoid starting a wildfire

Wildfires can spark instantly under these conditions, so the N.W.S. reminds residents and visitors to:

Avoid outdoor burning

Secure trailer chains

Properly extinguish cigarette butts

Avoid any equipment that could spark

High temperatures in Billings will continue to be in the mid to upper 90s through Tuesday (7/27), and not much precipitation is currently predicted through that stretch.

Air Quality Poor in Yellowstone National Park

With the extreme heat and wildfire smoke, an Air Quality Alert has been issued inside the park. The Wyoming Department of Health is advising those who have respiratory issues to avoid or minimize outdoor activities.

Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects.

The Department of Health also recommends that everyone avoid prolonged outdoor exposure when air quality is poor.

If you would like to track the current air quality index in our region, CLICK HERE.

