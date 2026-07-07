If you've ever fumbled for a parking ticket at Billings Logan International Airport or waited in line to pay before heading home, those days are about to be over.

Beginning July 21, Billings Logan International Airport is rolling out a new ticketless parking system that lets travelers drive in and out without pulling a ticket or stopping at a payment kiosk.

The new system, powered by a company named Metropolis, uses license plate recognition technology to identify your vehicle. After a quick one-time registration, you'll enter the parking lot, catch your flight, and when you return, drive away. Your payment is processed automatically, and a receipt is emailed to you.

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The drop-off/pick-up area at BIL. Google Maps The drop-off/pick-up area at BIL. Google Maps

The parking rates aren't changing, just the way you pay.

Airport Director Jeff Roach said the goal is to make getting to and from the terminal as seamless as possible. "Billings is a vibrant community, and as it continues to grow, our airport plays an important role in connecting residents and visitors to everything our region has to offer," said Roach.

Credit Traci Taylor, TSM Credit Traci Taylor, TSM

If you're thinking, "My Boomer parents will never be able to figure this out," don't worry. Travelers who prefer the old-school approach can still pay manually, and cash payments will continue to be accepted.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

The new technology is another sign that BIL continues to modernize.

While it may not be the busiest airport in Montana (Bozeman holds that title), it's an important transportation hub for Montana. It supports thousands of jobs across the region.

Credit Traci Taylor, TSM Credit Traci Taylor, TSM

If you've parked at the airport before, the transition should be pretty simple. You can sign up ahead of time through the Metropolis app or website, or scan a QR code at the parking lot entrance. Registration takes less than a minute and only requires your phone number, license plate number, and a payment method.

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I'm all for anything that gets me out of the parking lot and on the road home a little faster after a trip. Not having to worry about misplacing my ticket is a bonus.

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