Summertime can be a great time to adopt a new four-legged friend, and our featured Wet Nose Wednesday pet this week might be the perfect dog for you. Meet Pixie, a three-year-old Rottweiler mix, who is ready for adoption now at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter in Billings.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Pixie is a shy sweetheart.

Pixie arrived at the shelter as a stray and has been there since mid-June, said Derek Wulf, Humane Outreach Coordinator at YVAS. She was very shy at first, so she participated in the shelter's WAGS program, which focuses on giving skittish dogs a little extra human attention and love.

She's still somewhat shy at first, but warms up quickly. Pixie loves playing with other dogs and handles well on a leash.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

24-hour microchip scanning is now available at YVAS.

Microchipping pets is one of the best ways to ensure they return to their owners if they run off or escape a fence. Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter now has a 24-hour chip scanner at its facility on Jellison Road.

This is great for anyone who might recover a stray pet after hours. You can also scan pet microchips 24-hours a day at the Lockwood Fire Station.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Thank you, Advanced Employment, for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area. If you need a job or workers fast, reach out to the staffing pros at Advanced Employment to see how they can help you "Get the Job Done, Right!"

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