Looking at a wax version of yourself would be a mind-boggling experience, probably not unlike the one Eric Church had seeing his own wax figure for the first time.

Just before taking the stage to a sold out crowd at the Staples Center in Los Angles, Church got to take a look at his wax figure that will be on display at the new Madame Tussauds wax museum in Nashville. In a video posted on Facebook, the "Kill a Word" singer circles his artificial alter ego, who's dressed exactly like the star in a black leather jacket, dark sunglasses and even the same pair of shoes, Church points out.

"Wow, that is insane," he comments as he checks out his wax doppelgänger. "That is crazy." Church is clearly impressed with the creation, noting that even the skin tone is matched perfectly with his own. "Never thought I'd do this," he admits as he puts a pair of sunglasses back on the figure's face.

Church isn't the only country superstar who's set for display at the Nashville museum. Jason Aldean surprised fans in Las Vegas ahead of the 2017 ACM Awards when he showed up to help unveil his wax figure that will find a home at Madame Tussauds. Luke Bryan introduced his wax counterpart to the world during the award show broadcast when it appeared onstage with Dierks Bentley.

Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker and Patsy Cline are just a few of the stars fans can pose with when Madame Tussauds Nashville opens its downtown location on Friday (April 14).

