Every Day is Flag Day in Montana

Today is June 14th; it's Flag day. This day is to celebrate the adoption of our official flag in 1777. This is also the birthday of the army but most people know it as Flag Day. Montana does a better job than most states when it comes to displaying our nation's colors. It doesn't have to be a special day here.

People have them all over. Heck, there are more vehicles now with flags on them everyday. It's awesome and a testimony to the great patriotism we embellish as an America-loving state. Some states have big parades on Flag Day--we do not. In fact, I think Appleton, Wisconsin still has the longest-running Flag Day celebration in their town.

One thing that resonates here is the respect that people have for the flag. According to the official Flag Code, Title 36 U.S.C. Chapter 10 amended by the 94th congress:

"No disrespect should be shown to the flag of the United States"

"The flag should never touch anything beneath it"

"The flag should never be used as wearing apparel"

"The flag should never be fastened, displayed, used, or stored" in such a way where it could be "easily torn or damaged."

Here are two that are always abused: 1) "The flag should never be used for advertising purposes in any manner whatsoever. It should not be embroidered on...printed or otherwise impressed on...anything that is designed for temporary use and discard."

And 2) the flag should never be used "as a costume or athletic uniform. However, a flag patch may be affixed to the uniform of military personnel, firemen, policemen, and members of patriotic organizations."

We do a better job than most in Montana, something we can all be proud of. Have a great Flag day and we'll see ya here tomorrow at 5.

