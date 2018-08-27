Known as Country Music's Biggest Night, the 2018 CMA Awards are just around the corner! This year's event will be the 52nd annual iteration of the awards ceremony.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about the 2018 CMA Awards: who's presenting, what the voting process is like, when and where it's all taking place and much more.

When and Where are the 2018 CMA Awards?

The Country Music Association has announced that the 52nd annual CMA Awards will take place on Nov. 14, 2018. The event will be hosted at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Where Can I Watch the 2018 CMA Awards and the 2018 CMA Awards Red Carpet?

Readers can tune in to watch the 2018 CMA Awards starting at 8PM ET on ABC. The Boot's partner site, Taste of Country, will host a red carpet livestream beginning at 6PM ET; readers can tune in here.

Who's Hosting the 2018 CMA Awards?

If it ain't broke, don't fix it! Longtime CMA Awards co-hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will return to their hosting duties for an 11th year in 2018, according to an announcement from the Country Music Association on Aug. 2. Known for their quick-witted banter and comedic interpretations of pop culture news and classic country songs, the superstar duo has hosted the event every year since 2008.

"It's crazy," Underwood recalls of getting asked to co-host way back when. "I still remember getting that phone call about the first year, and I was like, 'They want us to what?' It was just kinda crazy, and 11 years later, we're still doing this."

Who's Nominated at the 2018 CMA Awards?

Who's Going to Win at the 2018 CMA Awards?

More than 7,400 members of the Country Music Association are voting to determine the outcome of the 2018 CMA Awards. While no one can know for sure who will win before the awards are announced on Nov. 14, The Boot's readers and staff have some predictions.

How Does Voting Work for the 2018 CMA Awards?

Check out The Boot's handy primer on CMA Awards voting to learn everything you need to know about the process.

Who's Performing at the 2018 CMA Awards?

The following is a list of announced 2018 CMA Awards performers, as well as anything we know about their performance:

Lauren Alaina

Jason Aldean with Miranda Lambert: The two stars will be singing their hit "Drowns the Whiskey."

Kelsea Ballerini

Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne: They'll be teaming up for their collaboration "Burning Man."

Garth Brooks: Brooks will be debuting a song for his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

Luke Bryan and special guests: Bryan and a set of surprise guests will be opening the 2018 CMA Awards with a performance of his song "What Makes You Country"

Kenny Chesney with David Lee Murphy (Editor's Note: Chesney and Murphy were scheduled to perform their recent No. 1 hit, "Everything's Gonna Be Alright;" however, Chesney will be missing the show due to a death in the family.)

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha: It's a solid bet that since Rexha's performing with them, she and FGL will be singing their mega-hit "Meant to Be."

Midland

Kacey Musgraves

Old Dominion: The band has shared that they'll be performing their recent single "Hotel Key."

Brad Paisley: The 2018 CMA Awards co-host will be debuting his brand-new single, "Bucked Off."

Pistol Annies

Thomas Rhett

Ricky Skaggs

Chris Stapleton with Maren Morris and Mavis Staples

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Brett Young

Plus special appearances from Lindsay Ell, Vince Gill, Sierra Hull, Chris Janson, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Carson Peters, Marty Stuart and Cole Swindell.

Who's Presenting at the 2018 CMA Awards?

Who Will Be Attending the 2018 CMA Awards?

The event is open to fans as well as the stars who are performing, presenting and up for awards, so the audience members could be anyone!

Top 10 CMA Awards Moments of All Time