Expect Delays at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park

Well, at least this time it's not because tourists were trying to adopt grizzly cubs and mama bear was dangerously close to a campground.

But with tourists flocking to Yellowstone National Park during peak season, it will probably be a bit of a nuisance (hopefully very temporary), as work crews determined that an overpass may be unsafe.

And it is an overpass at one of the busiest areas in the park. Crews replacing drains, expansion joints and concrete and doing other work raised concern about the structural integrity of the bridge at Old Faithful. Park officials have closed the bridge and rerouted traffic while they study the situation. Park officials said yesterday (Wednesday) that travelers can still get to the Old Faithful area and its lodges, stores, clinic, gas station, Upper Geyser Basin and famous thermal features. But they urged park goers who are not traveling specifically to Old Faithful to consider taking other routes to avoid traffic delays. Of course, the odds are most travelers are Old Faithful-bound.

You can also find current road status on the park website and by calling (307) 344-2117. To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777. An automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions.

Safe travels to one and all and please don't try to take home any live souvenirs or walk backwards toward a thermal pool.